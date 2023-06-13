Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Contempt of Municipal Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Harlie Kinsel – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Harold Mims – Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Pamela Nies – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Johnny Peake – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jacob Phillips – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Dianna Pozzuto – Whitmire
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Ronald Treftz – Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
