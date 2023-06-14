Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christian Braxton – Union
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
Seth Brown – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Ashley Haupfear – Clinton
-Contempt of Magistrates Court
Cassie Patrick – Union
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
Kenneth Reeder – Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
James Summer – Kinards
-Public disorderly conduct
