Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Burns – Fountain Inn
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Andrew Clark – Buffalo, SC
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Vera Eddy – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Deborah Hamlin – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jessie Huckabee – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
