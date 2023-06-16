Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lucas Hutchinson – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Stefan Adams – Woodruff
-Public disorderly conduct
Rachel Baker – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature
-Unlawful for persons charged with or convicted of 16-3-2020 to enter or remain on grounds of shelter
Dalton Beck – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
