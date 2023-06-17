Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melinda Cumbie – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Sebastian Diego – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Robert Grant – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Amber Kirby – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
