Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Adam Ridings – Laurens

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

Gustavo Velasquez – Laurens

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree

David Collins – Whitmire

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Belinda Holland – Waterloo

-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less

 