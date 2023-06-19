Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Edward Lindsay – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Ruford Martin – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Angel Mejia – Duluth, GA
-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
John Skeen – Fountain Inn
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Alissa Alpert – Mountville
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
James Ashley – Joanna
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Deanna Bowling – Clinton
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
Kayla Bradberry – Joanna
-Unlawful possession or sale of stolen retail property, first offense
John Brewington – Mountville
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Orzell Brown – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jami Burke – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Brad Carlton – Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Desmond Coleman – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
