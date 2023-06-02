Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Carter – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Derrick Evans – Waterloo
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Mitchell Freeman – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Timothy Willis – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
