Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Yvonne Fischer – Clinton
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
Jerri Gray – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Destiny Hughes – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Lexy Hunnicutt – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Robin James – Clinton
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Joshua Knight – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, first offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
John Mitchell – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Emmanuel Peterson – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Ja’Key Robinson – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Leslie Satterfield – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
David Smith – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Herbert Smith – Joanna
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Roger Smith – Enoree
-Violation of county rule or regulation regarding building construction, county pop. more than 150,000
