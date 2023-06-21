Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Saul Perez – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Haley Smith – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Christopher Watts – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Jason Webb – Williamston
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
