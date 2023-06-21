Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor to moderate, slow onset flooding of several streams causing scattered to widespread areas of lowland flooding. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following county, Laurens. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Common, deeper flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to area streams is developing with lesser impacts to vulnerable property. Expect extensive flooding of farmland, parks, greenways, boat-access areas, and golf courses. Inundation may be several feet deep. Other flood-prone areas will be impacted including low-lying roadways, low-water crossings, underpasses, and parking lots. Several low-water crossings, roads, and bridges may be flooded and impassible, with deeper flows over roadways possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 425 PM EDT, Area soils are saturated from heavy rainfall on Tuesday and streamflows are elevated from excessive runoff across Laurens County. Since early this morning, numerous rounds of showers have been moving through Laurens County, producing another 1-3 inches of rain. This is in addition to the 2-5 inches of rainfall that fell across Laurens County last night. Embedded areas of moderate to heavy rain have persisted across much of Laurens County as a more unstable air mass enters the region. These heavier showers are very efficient rainfall producers and some areas are receiving an additional 1-2 inches as they train over portions of Laurens County. This is causing new rises on elevated streams which will cause new areas of flooding and worsen ongoing flooding, including along the Little River from Laurens to Mountville, Cane Creek and Rabon Creek near Waterloo and Cross Hill, and Duncan Creek from Ora to Clinton. Expect some roadway flooding and extensive lowland flooding into Thursday evening. Laurens County Emergency Management is reporting Indian Creek Rd near Joanna is closed due to flooding. The Little River in Laurens is currently flooding portions of Little River Park. The USGS streamgauge at Little River Park is currently at 8.7 feet and rising steadily. The Little River will continue to rise slowly during the afternoon and may approach 9-10 feet again later this afternoon. This will produce Minor flooding at Little River Park similar to last night. More significant flooding is possible if more widespread heavy rain develops. - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day and additional activity is expected on Thursday. These showers and storms will be very efficient at producing heavy rainfall. Soils are saturated and streams are swollen. Therefore, additional heavy rain will quickly create new areas of flooding and cause previous areas of flooding to redevelop. Caution is advised near any stream or other vulnerable area. Seek higher ground immediately when heavy rain develops. Flash Flood Warnings may be issued tonight into tomorrow morning. Please have a plan in place should flash flooding develop and do not hesitate to act. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Laurens, Clinton, Joanna, Gray Court, Cross Hill, Waterloo, Mountville, Ora, Enoree and Kinards. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Obey all barricades, even if no water is over the roadway. Barricaded roads may have been compromised by earlier high flows and flooding and may not be safe for travel. &&