Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alvin Jeter – Enoree
-Violation of permanent restraining order
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Warren Tate – Piedmont
-Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
