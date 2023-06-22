Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.