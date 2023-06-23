Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeffrey Binns – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Ashley Buffamoyer – Greenville
-Public disorderly conduct
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
Ryan Allis – Raleigh, NC
-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
