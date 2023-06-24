Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Montagia Bailey – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Marco Juan Francisco Guatemalteca – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
Cameron Jackson – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.