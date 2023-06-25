Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Knox – Clinton
-Driving under suspension/Failure to pay property tax, 3rd and sub off
Jada Leopard – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jay’kwon Walker – Clinton
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
