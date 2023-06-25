Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.