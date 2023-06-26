Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amber Allen – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Amber Binns – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Terrance Bishop – Gray Court
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Joseph Brewington – Waterloo
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000
Jasmaine Cook – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Feagin – Ware Shoals
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
