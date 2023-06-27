Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Fleming – Laurens
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Derrick Gary – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Arson - Second degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Nathaniel Hall – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
David Martin – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Wanda Phillips – Gray Court
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Hugo Ruiz Rea – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
