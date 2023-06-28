Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrone Dawkins – Cross Hill
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Russell Ivester – Clinton
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Charles Rentz – Laurens
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
-Littering exceeding 500 lbs.
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
