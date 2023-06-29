Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Matthew Capley

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Roger Knight – Gray Court

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

James Roth – Clinton

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Donnie Thomason – Belton

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more

Joseph Abercrombie – Clinton

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Georgette Anderson – Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

 