Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Capley
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Roger Knight – Gray Court
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
James Roth – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Donnie Thomason – Belton
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Joseph Abercrombie – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Georgette Anderson – Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
