Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cherita Bufford – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Ronnie Cantrell – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Weapons/Unlawful for person convicted of DV 1st degree, AHAN, etc., to ship, transport, possess or receive firearm or ammunition
Ebony Cunningham – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
