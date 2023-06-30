Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jacob Byrd – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Robert Gray – Fountain Inn
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
James Grubbs – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Norman Jackson – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 400 g or more
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.