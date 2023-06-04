Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tarvours Grant – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Burglary - First degree
Tyrease Prescott – Clinton
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
Melinda Redrick – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Dextavious White – Waterloo
-Attempted Murder
-Open container of beer or wine
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
