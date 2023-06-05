Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Bluford – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Vera Eddy – Cross Hill

-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Angela Edwards – Ware Shoals

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Kayla Ford – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Johnny Forman – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Jeremy James – Ware Shoals

-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime

 