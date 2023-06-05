Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Bluford – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Vera Eddy – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, high and aggravated nature
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Angela Edwards – Ware Shoals
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Kayla Ford – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Johnny Forman – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jeremy James – Ware Shoals
-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
