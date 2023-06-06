Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Johnisee – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Brian Knox – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Devan Levister – Clinton
-Criminal negligent use of firearms or archery tackle, no injury or property damage
Linda Manley – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Lori Parrish – Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
Alta Rice – Homeless
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
