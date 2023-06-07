Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Charlton Brown – Fountain Inn
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Davian Holman – Enoree
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local law enforcement officer, corrections employee, or visitor
Jeremy Patterson – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
William Prince – Fort Mill
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
