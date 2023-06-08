Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Henderson – Fountain Inn
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Phillip Lowman – Greenville
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Burglary - First degree
Scott Smith – Greenville
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Burglary - First degree
