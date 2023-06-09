Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bradley Rice – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Christopher Simpson – Gray Court
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Amanda Branyon – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Michael Ford – Fountain Inn
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Timothy Maes – Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
