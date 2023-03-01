Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robin Epting – Laurens
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Burglary, second degree
Selvin Escobar Fuentes – Gray Court
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
David Francisco-Andres – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, .16 or more, second offense
Ashley Hays – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
Daniel Jackson – Laurens
-Trespassing
Ottissa Ligon – Simpsonville
-Attempted murder
-Attempted murder
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, while occupied
James Thompson – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, third degree
Michael Wilkes – Gray Court
-Obtain signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Thomas Adams – Williamston
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Criminal solicitation of a minor
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
-Transport, transfer, distribute or sell a counterfeit item, with a value of at least $10000, but less than $50000, 1st offense
