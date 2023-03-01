Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.