Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.