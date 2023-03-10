Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecca Hill – Clinton
-Failure to return rented objects, fraud. appropriation, value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000
Brenton Johnson – Fountain Inn
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Henry Lynch – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.