Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Wrenn – Waterloo
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors - 1st offense
Darron Butler – Whitmire
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Administer, distribute, etc. Sched. I(b) or (c) or Sched. II drug, LSD, narcotic drug - 2nd offense
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
Gregory Cohen – Greenville
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
