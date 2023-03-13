Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Martin Bailey – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Criminal conspiracy
Kayla Canfield – Clinton
-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
Hunter Cox – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jorge Hernandez – Gray Court
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Shermiar Jones – Greenwood
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Keshawn Keith – Fountain Inn
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Isaiah McDaniel – Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
