Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. This second warning may be upgraded to a Hard Freeze Warning today. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, piedmont and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Some areas across the North Carolina Piedmont and foothills could experience a hard freeze and steps should taken today to protect exposed or vulnerable water pipes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&