Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the middle to upper 20s expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&