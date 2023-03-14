Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sierra O’Bryant – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Justin Price – Laurens
-Violation of City Ordinance
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Yago Reyes Mancilla – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Thomas Smith – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Donald Upchurch – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Greg Vo – Clinton
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Rashad Wallace – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.