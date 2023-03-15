Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Collins – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Shimeek Gaskins – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
William Patterson – Laurens
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Denessa Smith – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
