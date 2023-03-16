Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jihan Cunningham
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Dominic Guerra Mondragon
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Annie Hill
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
