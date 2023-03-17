Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Allen – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Bridgette Black – Gray Court
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Joshua Black – Gray Court
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Shamaurie Foggie – Clinton (photo not available)
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
