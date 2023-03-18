Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&