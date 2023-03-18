Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mary Tollison – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Jordan Bodie - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Bowie – Cross Hill
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
John Brown - Spartanburg
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.