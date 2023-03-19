Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Glenn Koral – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Leith Leblanc – Gray Court
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Willie Taylor – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
