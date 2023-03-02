Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Deandre Geter – Fountain Inn

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Jamie Graddick – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Johnny Painter – Fountain Inn

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Shannon Simpson – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Shehedda Thompson – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Juan Trujillo-Perales – Gray Court

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 