Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Francisco Garcia-Dominguez – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Kimberly Harper – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Harper – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Antonio Hill – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Zarius Hurley – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Tavario Jacobs – Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
