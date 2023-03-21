Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robin Lake – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Nicholas Majewski – Gray Court
-Violation of Beginner Permit
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
Eric Mobley – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Kevin Varner – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Tammy West – Laurens
-Animals/Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Eric Williamson – Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Kristie Woodward - Waterloo
-Larceny/Failure to return rented objects, fraudulent appropriation, value $10,000 or more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.