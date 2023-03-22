Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

William Ivester – Fountain Inn

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Gary Jacks – Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 3rd and subsequent

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Donna Lollis – Joanna

-Public disorderly conduct

Heather Malone – Gray Court

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more

Robert Wedman - Woodruff

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 