Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kayla Bradberry – Joanna
-Unlawful possession or sale of stolen retail property, first offense
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Lance Ford – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Zachary Holden – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Sandra Kazio – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less -Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
Carman Lathan – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Donna Lollis – Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
Nakeitta Pinkney – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
William Sexton – Fountain Inn
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Joseph Simmons – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Rickey Summerall – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Maxzavious Valentine – Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Burglary - First degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.