Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Aristide – Greenwood
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Heather Montjoy – Anderson
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Dakota Pridmore – Easley
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Removing or affixing license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity of owner
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.