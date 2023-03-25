Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.