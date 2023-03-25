Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Wyatt – Joanna
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Richard Bishop – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Terry Leroy – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Robert McDonald – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
