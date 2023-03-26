Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Michael Robinson

-Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim.

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Carol Salinas – Laurens

-Obstructing justice

Michael Weeks – Clinton

-Unlawful possession, sell, advertise, etc. of drug paraphernalia

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Milton Young – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 