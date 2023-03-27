Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dario Anderson – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Devonte Anderson – Clinton
-Possession of marijuana, first offense
-Trespassing / Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Travis Bartee – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Isaiah Bluford – Gray Court
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Shaquille Boozer – Laurens
-Abandonment of animals
Adrian Bowers – Newberry
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Bridget Cain – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Mark Clark – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Jermaya Dendy – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Burglary - First degree
Shianne Jarrett – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful communication
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.