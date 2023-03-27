Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Dario Anderson – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Devonte Anderson – Clinton

-Possession of marijuana, first offense

-Trespassing / Unlawful entry into enclosed places

Travis Bartee – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Isaiah Bluford – Gray Court

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Shaquille Boozer – Laurens

-Abandonment of animals

Adrian Bowers – Newberry

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Bridget Cain – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Mark Clark – Laurens

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Jermaya Dendy – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

-Burglary - First degree

Shianne Jarrett – Laurens

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Unlawful communication

 