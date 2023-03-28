Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Joseph – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Makleigh Khoshayand – Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
Billy Lollis – Honea Path
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Ronnie Lyons – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Alanna Padgett – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Joshua Padgett – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Austin Smothers – Fountain Inn
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Brandon Swygart – Richburg
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
