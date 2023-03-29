Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamie Boyd – Cross Hill
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
William Motes – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
James Tucker - Anderson
-Shoplifting, value $2000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.