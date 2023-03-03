Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.