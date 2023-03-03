Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Deese – Chapin
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary - First degree
-Burglary - First degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Matthew Earle – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
