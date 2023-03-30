Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Adam Bingham – Clinton

-Resisting arrest/assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Bernard Foster – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Eric Patino Tacubeno – Laurens

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit

Henri Percival – Piedmont

-Unlawful communication

-Unlawful communication

Arthur Smith – Laurens

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

 