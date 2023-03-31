Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Seth Edge – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Robin Epting – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Jahmez Lindsay – Cross Hill
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
